Austintown Police Levy
A 3.2-mill police levy would generate $1,990,583 annually.
0.8 mills is additional funding to offset state budget cuts to the township, and 2.4 mills is replacement.
The 2.4-mill replacement, if passed, will take the rate from the existing effective rate of 1.7 to 2.4 or an increase of 0.7. The original 2.4 rate, passed in 1994, has decreased over the years because of inflation. Therefore, this 0.7 increase in the effective rate plus the additional 0.8 totals a 1.5 mill increase that will increase the revenue to $1,990,583.
It will increase the annual cost to the owner of a $100,000 home from $51.92 to $112.
Austintown Police Department has 40 full-time officers including the chief.
A patrolman’s average annual salary is 60,193 not including overtime, and $63,181 including overtime.
The township’s total budget for 2017 was approximately $16 million.
The police department’s total budget for 2017 was approximately $5.5 million; $740,000 of that came from the township’s general fund.
Source: Austintown Police Department and Austintown Township
