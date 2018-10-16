Akron City Council scraps proposed anti-barking dog ordinance
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — City council has scrapped legislation that could have imposed jail time on dog owners whose pets bark loudly.
Council on Monday voted to follow the recommendation of its Public Safety Committee to not approve legislation calling for the increased penalties. Cleveland.com reports Councilman Russ Neal Jr., who introduced the legislation, voted against disapproval.
Neal’s proposed legislation included increasing nuisance barking from a minor misdemeanor with a $100 maximum fine to a fourth-degree misdemeanor with a $250 maximum fine and up to 30 days in jail.
Councilman Donnie Kammer says the citywide conversation about loud barking dogs will continue, but says he does not expect legislation coming back to the council any time soon.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 16, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Campbell gives first reading to tethering ordinance
- September 12, 2017 12:20 p.m.
Akron votes to continue celebrating Columbus Day
- February 14, 2017 midnight
Youngstown council will consider a proposal to pave six main streets in bad shape
- October 5, 2016 12:03 a.m.
Animal-rights advocate proposes Poland tether ordinance
- June 6, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Medical marijuana dispensary makes pitch to Hubbard Council
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.