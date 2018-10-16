BREAKING: Council will consider extension on $2,050,000 hotel loan repayment

Akron City Council scraps proposed anti-barking dog ordinance


October 16, 2018 at 2:05p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — City council has scrapped legislation that could have imposed jail time on dog owners whose pets bark loudly.

Council on Monday voted to follow the recommendation of its Public Safety Committee to not approve legislation calling for the increased penalties. Cleveland.com reports Councilman Russ Neal Jr., who introduced the legislation, voted against disapproval.

Neal’s proposed legislation included increasing nuisance barking from a minor misdemeanor with a $100 maximum fine to a fourth-degree misdemeanor with a $250 maximum fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Councilman Donnie Kammer says the citywide conversation about loud barking dogs will continue, but says he does not expect legislation coming back to the council any time soon.

