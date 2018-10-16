Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.
Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Canfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 104 Lisbon St.
Crestview Vision 2020 Levy meeting, 6 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Lowellville school board committee meeting, 5:45 p.m., building and grounds committee meeting, conference room; 7 p.m., regular meeting, 52 Rocket Place.
Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County commissioners, 6 p.m., public meeting, Struthers Municipal Building, 6 Elm St.
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mathews school board, 5 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Springfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting, administration building; 7 p.m., regular meeting, both at 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Struthers City Council, 5 p.m., council caucus Room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.
Struthers school board, 3:30 p.m., public meeting, board offices, 99 Euclid Ave.
Warren City Council, 5 p.m., council as a whole, municipal building, 141 South St. SE.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 20, 2018 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- July 25, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- May 23, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- January 16, 2018 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- August 14, 2018 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.