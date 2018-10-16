Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.

Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Canfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 104 Lisbon St.

Crestview Vision 2020 Levy meeting, 6 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Lowellville school board committee meeting, 5:45 p.m., building and grounds committee meeting, conference room; 7 p.m., regular meeting, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 6 p.m., public meeting, Struthers Municipal Building, 6 Elm St.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mathews school board, 5 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Springfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting, administration building; 7 p.m., regular meeting, both at 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, 5 p.m., council caucus Room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Struthers school board, 3:30 p.m., public meeting, board offices, 99 Euclid Ave.

Warren City Council, 5 p.m., council as a whole, municipal building, 141 South St. SE.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

