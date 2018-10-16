83-year-old man beaten with his own cane

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an 83-year-old man was beaten with his own cane Monday afternoon when three people burst into his home and took his television.

The man told police he answered a knock about 2 p.m. on the door of his home in the 200 block of East LaClede Avenue by a girl asking for the victim's granddaughter.

The girl forced her way inside and two men ran in after her. Reports said one of the men hit the victim in the knee with his cane, took his television and phones and left.

The victim contacted a neighbor, who flagged down police, reports said. The victim declined medical attention.