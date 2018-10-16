2 people confirmed dead in Mexico Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey says two people are confirmed dead in the city that took a direct hit from ferocious Hurricane Michael.
Cathey said today the dead were a man and a woman living in separate homes who did not evacuate.
He said the sheriff's office would release their names and the details of their deaths later.
The mayor says only one person in Mexico Beach is still missing. He says authorities are "almost certain" that person evacuated before Michael and just hasn't been contacted.
Cathey says officials are "holding steady at two [deaths] and don't expect that number to rise."
