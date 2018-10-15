Youngstown firefighters battle two home blazes

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Fire Department crews battled two house fires early Sunday, one in the 800 block of St. Louis Avenue reported at about 5:30 a.m. and another in the 100 block of East Florida Avenue.

One person from the St. Louis Avenue home was put into an ambulance, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, It was not known how many people lived at the home or how many were inside at the time of the fire.

According to reports, the East Florida house was occupied but no one was home at the time of the fire that started in the rear of the house and was contained inside of the structure.

Man charged with inducing panic at GetGo

BOARDMAN

Boardman police arrested a man Saturday in the parking lot of GetGo East after receiving a report that a man in a grey vehicle had reportedly pointed a gun at an individual near the parking lot. A search of the vehicle found a loaded .22 caliber handgun under the front seat.

A passenger in the vehicle, Joshua Conrad, was charged with mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle, inducing panic, aggravated menacing and cited for marijuana possession. He was booked at the Boardman Police Department and incarcerated at Mahoning County jail.

The driver of the vehicle was also cited for marijuana possession and given a written warning for having an obstructed rear plate.

Torch Club sets forum on Hollywood ‘blacklist’

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Torch Club will sponsor a presentation on the implications of the 1950s Hollywood “blacklist” at 5:30 p.m. today in the Hine Room at Kilcawley Center on the Youngstown State University campus.

Educator Linda Porter’s presentation, “Precious Memories How They Linger: The Backlash of the Hollywood Blacklist,” will explore the genesis of the McCarthy Era, its impact on Hollywood and the ways in which it undermined the U.S. motion picture industry.

She will also examine how this divisive period resonates for many who are dealing with today’s political climate.

The club, which was chartered in January 1927, is an organization of professional people who gather once a month to listen to a paper presentation, while enjoying dinner, fellowship, and stimulating conversation.

Niles cemetery seeks removal of decorations

NILES

The caretaker at St. Stephen Cemetery in Niles is asking that all summer decorations be removed by Oct. 28 to allow for fall cleanup. New decorations may be placed Nov. 5.