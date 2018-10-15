Woman escapes through window, says husband locked her in

BOARDMAN

A man was arrested after locking his wife in a room and threatening to shoot her at his apartment on Boardman-Canfield Road Friday night, according to police reports.

The victim told police that James Hollingshead, 36, choked her, hit her and locked her in a bedroom for two hours. He threatened to shoot her if she left the room. She was able to escape through the window.

When police arrived, they noted that Hollingshead was highly intoxicated.

Police recovered multiple guns from the apartment.

Hollingshead was arrested on charges of domestic violence, kidnapping and aggravated menacing. He is being held at the Mahoning County jail without bail until his court appearance.