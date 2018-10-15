Woman arrested for OVI after hitting a car

BOARDMAN

A woman hit a car at the Shell station on Boardman-Canfield Road Friday evening, according to police reports.

The victim was putting gas in her car when Brittany Whitmer, 30, of Boardman, backed into her car.

The police report said Whitmer stumbled out of the Shell store when police arrived, slurring her words. Police detected the smell of alcohol in her car and found an open container of vodka in her purse.

She was arrested for OVI, and her BAC registered at 0.287.