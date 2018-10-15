UPDATE | Dad accused in child's opiate overdose back in jail

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man indicted after his 2-year-old son reportedly overdosed on an opioid medication is back in the Mahoning County jail after missing a court date.

Michael A. Clark, 37, will likely face a new felony charge for failing to appear in court on top of his endangering children charge. Clark was set for a pre-trial hearing Oct. 9 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, but he did not appear. A bench warrant was issued.

A Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy said Monday Clark appeared for his jury trial which was set to begin this morning, and was arrested for missing the previous court date.

In November, Clark’s son – 2 years old at the time – overdosed after reportedly ingesting suboxone, an opioid medication, from a pill Clark reportedly brought into the home, according to an Austintown Police Department report.