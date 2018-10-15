A snapshot of Trumbull County and GM Lordstown

Borders Pennsylvania and Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Mahoning counties.

Cities: Warren, Girard, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland

Population high: 241,863 (1980)

July 2017 population estimate, 200,380 (down 4.7 percent from 2010)

Total employment, 66,926 in 2017 (down 4 percent from 2010).

Median age 43.8; Ohio 39.3; U.S. 37.9. (2016)

Percent under age 18: 20.6 percent; Ohio 22.3; U.S. 22.6 (2017)

Percentage 65+: 21 percent; Ohio 16.7; U.S. 15.6 (2017)

Old-age dependency ratio: 36 people of retirement age for every 100 people of working age; Ohio 27.3; U.S. 25.2. (2017)

Percent with a 4-year degree or more: 18 percent; Ohio 26.7 percent; U.S. 30.3 (2016)

Race: 88.6 percent white; 8.6 percent African-American; 2 percent two or more races.

Foreign born 1.4 percent; Ohio 4.2 percent; U.S. 13.2 percent (2016)

Median household income: $46,201; Ohio $54,021; U.S. $60,336 (2017)

People in poverty, 17.6 percent; Ohio 14 percent; U.S. 12.3 percent. (2017)

Opioid death rate 2011-16: 34.2 deaths per 100,000 population, seventh-highest in the state.

County health ranking: 61st of 88 Ohio counties, improved from 65th in 2016

SourceS: U.S. Census/American Community Survey, countyhealthrankings.org, Bureau of Labor Statistics

General Motors Lordstown

Location: Southwestern Trumbull County, off the Ohio Turnpike 20 miles west of the Pennsylvania border.

Opened: Vehicle assembly 1966; metal center 1970, paint shop 2004.

Size: 6.2 million square feet on 905 acres.

Product: Chevrolet Cruze, launched in September 2010 following $351 million retooling.

Highest full year of Cruze sales (U.S. and Canada): 307,481 in 2014.

Lowest full year of Cruze sales (U.S. and Canada): 203,965 in 2017.

2017 wages: $250 million

2017 withholding taxes: $48 million

Recent layoffs: Jan. 20, 2017 eliminated third shift; June 22, 2018 eliminated second shift. Each employed about 1,500 people.

Current employment: About 1,500.

Other layoffs resulting from GM cutbacks: Lordstown Seating Systems, Comprehensive Logistics & Source Providers and Jamestown Industries.

Union representation: United Auto Workers 1112

Source: GM, State of Ohio, GM Authority