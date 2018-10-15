BREAKING: Eastwood Mall Sears among 142 store closings

Trial against pair accused in June shooting pushed back


October 15, 2018 at 11:52a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County prosecutors have pushed back the attempted murder trial of Arthur Tarver, 19, and Ahmed Foose, 18, which was set to begin today.

The pair, both East Judson Avenue residents, are accused of shooting and seriously injuring a neighbor on June 9 following a dispute.

The trial was rescheduled to Jan. 28 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito of the county Common Pleas Court.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900