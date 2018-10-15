Trial against pair accused in June shooting pushed back

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County prosecutors have pushed back the attempted murder trial of Arthur Tarver, 19, and Ahmed Foose, 18, which was set to begin today.

The pair, both East Judson Avenue residents, are accused of shooting and seriously injuring a neighbor on June 9 following a dispute.

The trial was rescheduled to Jan. 28 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito of the county Common Pleas Court.