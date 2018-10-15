Trial against pair accused in June shooting pushed back
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County prosecutors have pushed back the attempted murder trial of Arthur Tarver, 19, and Ahmed Foose, 18, which was set to begin today.
The pair, both East Judson Avenue residents, are accused of shooting and seriously injuring a neighbor on June 9 following a dispute.
The trial was rescheduled to Jan. 28 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito of the county Common Pleas Court.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2017 midnight
Warren Township biker-shootings trial pushed back again because of witness issues
- October 2, 2017 9:49 a.m.
Trial in motorcycle club killings delayed again
- March 7, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Witness testifies today against defendants in drug ring shooting case
- September 22, 2017 midnight
Trumbull County bikers murder trial moved back one week
- July 19, 2018 12:27 p.m.
CRAIG TRIAL | Jurors deliberating fate of a man accused in Walmart shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.