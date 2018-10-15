Suspect identified in weekend stabbing death at Niles house

Staff report

NILES

Edward Anderson, 20, is being held in Trumbull County jail charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal stabbing of one man and the wounding of a woman about 5 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Warren Avenue.

Niles police held Anderson as a suspect from shortly after the stabbings and then arrested and charged him at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victims were transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, where one man died Saturday and the other remained hospitalized after also being stabbed, police said. The condition of the second stabbing victim was unknown Sunday.

Saturday’s homicide is the second in the city so far this year.

Robin L. Caviness Jr., 39, of Howland was charged with murder in the June 11 shooting death of Clayton Bender, 23, of Warren. Caviness is accused of shooting Bender as he sat in the back seat of a Cadillac parked behind Madden’s Bar and Grill on Youngstown Road.