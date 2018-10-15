Sebring school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight
SEBRING — Sebring school board will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the high-school library, 510 N. 14th St.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 8, 2016 2:17 p.m.
Senior center offers free diabetes workshop
- October 17, 2016 11:34 a.m.
Sebring school board meets at 6 p.m.
- November 30, 2016 1:59 p.m.
Mathews school board has special meeting tonight
- April 23, 2018 3:05 p.m.
Reminder: Boardman school board meeting is tonight
- February 9, 2017 11:21 a.m.
Western Reserve school board meets tonight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.