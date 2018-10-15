Sears files for bankruptcy protection
Associated Press
NEW YORK
Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses.
The company once dominated the American landscape, but whether a smaller Sears can be viable remains in question.
It joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy or liquidated in the last two years amid a fiercely competitive climate. But with its sheer colossal size, Sears’ reorganization in court will have even wider ripple effects.
The operator of Kmart and Sears stores has already closed hundreds of locations and has put other famous brands on the block as it burns through money and sees more customers abandon its often-neglected stores.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 11, 2017 3:30 p.m.
Shoe chain Payless emerges from bankruptcy protection
- March 23, 2017 midnight
Sears has ‘substantial doubt’ it can survive
- March 22, 2017 9:53 a.m.
Sears has “substantial doubt” about its future
- November 30, 2017 8:05 a.m.
Sears narrows loss on cost cuts, but revenue slides
- March 20, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || Claire's files for bankruptcy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.