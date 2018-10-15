Report says driver not dead, but drunk

YOUNGSTOWN

A Struthers man slumped over in a car Saturday who a 911 caller thought was dead instead had a blood alcohol content of .243.

Patrick Dugan, 48, was cited for a first degree misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a designation that he had an excessive BAC as well as for driving while under an OVI suspension because of a previous OVI.

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to East Florida Avenue and Shirley Road for a man slumped over in a car who appeared to be dead. However, when officers arrived they could see Dugan breathing and he smelled heavily of alcohol and admitted to drinking, reports said.

Dugan agreed to take a breath test where his BAC registered .243. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

Dugan is also not allowed to drive until December because of his previous OVI conviction.