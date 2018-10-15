Police: Man tried to eat his way out of arrest – but crumbs gave him away
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man pulled over at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at Belmont Avenue and Redondo Road tried to eat marijuana in front of a police officer.
When an officer tried to question Tyjuan Jones, 18, of Miltonia Avenue, he was mumbling and refused to move his mouth when he talked, reports said. Reports said his car smelled heavily of marijuana and he had flakes of what appeared to be marijuana leaves on his shirt and lips.
The officer asked Jones out of the car and when he got out, he had a bulge in his cheek. Reports said Jones refused several attempts to spit out whatever was in his mouth but he eventually coughed up chunks of suspected marijuana, reports said.
Jones was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a minor misdemeanor traffic charge and possession of marijuana and a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
