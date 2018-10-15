Police: Bodies in burned car were man, daughter

EAST CLEVELAND (AP)

Police say two badly burned bodies found in the back seat of a burning car near Cleveland were a man and his 14-year-old daughter.

East Cleveland police have identified the bodies found Wednesday as 39-year-old Paul Bradley and 14-year-old Paris Bradley. Police Cmdr. Scott Gardner says investigators believe the girl was tortured for information. Police haven’t specified what type of information.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says the girl died of gunshot wounds to the head with skull and brain injuries. Paul Bradley’s cause of death wasn’t released.

Police believe the two were taken from their home in Bedford, roughly 12 miles south of East Cleveland. Police found signs of a struggle in the ransacked home and all of its rooms covered in gasoline.

Body found in park

UPPER ARLINGTON (AP)

Police say a body has been found in a park in Ohio under what authorities believe to be suspicious circumstances.

Police in the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington say the body was found Sunday morning in Burbank Park. Upper Arlington Officer Bryan McKean says police were dispatched to the park shortly after 8:30 a.m.

McKean confirmed the body was found under what police consider suspicious circumstances. Police provided no additional information on the circumstances and did not release any information on the identity of the body. They did not say whether the body was male or female.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.