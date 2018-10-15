Ohio says now-closed Weathersfield injection well may reopen later

WEATHERSFIELD — The state says in a new court filing the injection well it closed on state Route 169 just north of Niles could reopen if the Howland-based company that owns it would devise a comprehensive plan.

The filing tells the Ohio Supreme Court that it should refuse to hear the appeal American Water Management Services requested recently because the case is “routine” and does not present any issues of statewide interest.

The filing says the Weathersfield Township well’s operations were “likely responsible for two [2014] earthquakes of increasing severity in an urban area populated by schools, residences, businesses and a fire department.”

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com