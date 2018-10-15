BREAKING: Eastwood Mall Sears among 142 store closings

Officials: Man injured in Sunday Y'town fire has died


October 15, 2018 at 9:31a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was injured in a fire early Sunday morning in the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue has died.

Fire officials said the man died at the hospital after he was pulled out of the home about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities are withholding his name until his relatives can be notified.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900