Officials: Man injured in Sunday Y'town fire has died
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was injured in a fire early Sunday morning in the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue has died.
Fire officials said the man died at the hospital after he was pulled out of the home about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities are withholding his name until his relatives can be notified.
