Niles schools seek an 11.7-mill substitute levy from voters

By Jordan Cohen

news@vindy.com

NILES

Niles schools have combined two millage renewals into one 11.7-mill substitute levy on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said the state authorizes school districts to create substitute levies. “This is money we are already collecting from our taxpayers, and we’re not asking for anything additional,” she explained.

The November issue would replace renewals next year and 2022. If approved, the continuing levy would generate $2.6 million annually for Niles schools, the same as the total raised by the two separate renewals.

“We’re just trying to reduce voter fatigue by not having to keep coming back again and again for separate renewals,” the superintendent said. “We aren’t getting any extra money ... We need to be able to count on these funds to operate our district.”

The emphasis on maintaining current revenue follows voter disapproval of several additional levies. The most recent one, a 5.85-mill emergency levy was soundly rejected last May, one month before Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s fiscal-watch designation for the Niles schools.

“It’s really for the future of our city,” said Susan Longacre, board president. “Without school support, you won’t be able to attract people to move to our community and maintain our home values.”

The district has scheduled a public informational meeting on the substitute levy for 7p.m. Oct. 29 at Niles McKinley High School. Figures provided by the district list a student enrollment of 2,281 with 167 teachers.