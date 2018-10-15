Man spouts racist slurs, threats after domestic violence arrest

AUSTINTOWN — A man arrested early Sunday morning on domestic violence charges spouted racial slurs and threatened officers on his way to jail, according to a township police report.

Police arrested Jermaine Donlow, 46, of Potomac Avenue, on accusations that the evening prior he choked and shoved his ex-wife and tore out an earring while her grandchildren watched. The woman’s 13-year-old grandchild reportedly called 911.

Officers caught up with Donlow at 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nottingham Avenue and South Meridian Road, where his vehicle was found disabled in the middle of the intersection. Police noted Donlow was “highly intoxicated and had urinated himself,” the report reads.

Donlow asked officers to obtain gas for his car, but they handcuffed him instead and explained his charges.

Donlow called officers racial slurs and asked for their names.

“I will kill you - wait til I hit these streets,” Donlow reportedly said. “All you officers better watch our for me - I’m a Donlow. ... I will murder you. I’m a federal witness.”

Donlow faces felony counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

He is set for arraignment this afternoon in the Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.