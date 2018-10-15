Michael Jenkins, 40, died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police detectives are investigating the city’s 13th homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 3 a.m. Sunday inside a car on the West Side.

Reports said Michael Jenkins, 40, was found in the driver’s seat of a car, with several bullet holes in it, that had crashed into a tree in the 200 block of South Bon Air Avenue.

Detectives said they have talked to several people of interest but had no solid suspect as of Sunday night. The investigation was to continue today.

According to police, the incident began on Mahoning Avenue when the assailant began shooting into Jenkins’ vehicle, hitting the driver at least once. Jenkins, who was alone in the vehicle, fled onto South Bon Air and drove over several yards before hitting a tree and coming to rest.

Police said Jenkins has an extensive criminal record. According to court records, he was arrested on a warrant for possession of explosives in July 2011.

At this time last year, the city had recorded 16 homicides. Youngstown had a total of 28 homicides in 2017.