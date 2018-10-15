Man indicted in human trafficking case apparently kills himself

AUSTINTOWN — A man who was indicted last week as part of a human trafficking investigation has apparently killed himself.

Township police Chief Robert Gavalier said that officers found Charles Krusak, 78, dead of a gunshot wound about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at his Lou Ida Boulevard home.

It appears that Krusak had shot himself, Gavalier said.

Gavalier said that Krusak called 911 and said there were gunshots in the area. When officers went there to investigate they found Krusak dead, Gavalier said.

Krusak and four others were charged Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury in a 104-count indictment with charges ranging from trafficking in persons to compelling prostitution. Krusak was arrested in August after authorities served a search warrant at his home in connection to the investigation and seized computer and video evidence.

He was arraigned on those charges but free on $100,000 bond at the time of the indictment. The other four suspects are in custody.