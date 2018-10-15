Man fatally shot during Columbus police drug investigation
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a man has been shot and killed during a drug investigation in Ohio’s capital city.
The shooting happened this morning on the west side of Columbus and involved a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.
Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said officers had come to the house as part of an undercover drug investigation. The name of the victim was not released. No officers were injured.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help.
