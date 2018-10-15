Hubbard council approves pay raises for mayor, law director

HUBBARD — City council approved salary adjustments for the mayor and the city law director at a meeting tonight.

The mayor’s salary was raised from $29,000 to $45,000 effective Jan. 1, 2020. The mayoral pay hasn’t been adjusted since 1990.

The law director’s salary was raised from $26,000 to $32,000, also effective Jan. 1, 2020.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com