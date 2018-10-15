Frost warning early Tuesday


October 15, 2018 at 3:21p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County is under a freeze warning from 3 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning means there is the potential for temperatures of 32 degrees or below for the county, said Nick Greenawalt, a meteorologist with the NWS in Cleveland. Frost and freeze conditions may damage outdoor plants.

