Free exhibition of veterans’ artworks opens in Columbus


October 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

An exhibition of veterans’ art will showcase works by former military service members from across Ohio and from all five major branches of the U.S. military.

The opening ceremony for the Ohio Veterans Art Exhibition will be held Monday at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in Columbus. Officials from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services will be joined at the opening by art enthusiasts, military supporters and members of the public.

The event set to begin at 11 a.m. will include remarks by veterans department and Ohio Arts Council officials.

The free exhibition at the Riffe Gallery’s extension in the Riffe Center’s lobby continues through Nov. 15. It will feature works of art including sculptures, drawings, paintings and photographs spanning many different eras.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900