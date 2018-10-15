UPDATE | Community Legal Aid files lawsuit against Vision Property Management

YOUNGSTOWN — Community Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm serving low-income communities, filed a lawsuit against Vision Property Management today accusing the real-estate management company of fraud, breach of contract and predatory sales practices.

The lawsuit alleges 18 counts of illegal actions against Vision, it’s subsidiary companies and its leadership.

Community Legal Aid also names several of the Vision Property shell companies as well as Vision Property CEO Alex Szkaradek and Chief Strategy Officer Steven Randall as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that Vision Property used predatory tactics to pressure individuals into signing rent-to-own contracts for uninhabitable houses.

Community Legal Aid is demanding that Vision Property “immediately restore the properties to habitable condition in compliance with all State and local health and safety codes and ordinances” as well as an injunction prohibiting the company from transferring any of the properties mentioned in the lawsuit and removing their ability to evict the tenants involved in the case.

The lawsuit is also seeking compensatory damages for the five plaintiffs named in the filing.

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation influencing Our Neighborhoods and Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation took a group of activists to Columbia, S.C., last spring to confront the CEO of Vision Property at the company’s headquarters.

