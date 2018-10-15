Boccieri, Rulli vie for state Senate seat

YOUNGSTOWN — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and Republican Michael Rulli, director of operations at Rulli Bros. Markets, are competing for the Ohio 33rd District senate seat in November.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, the incumbent, must leave the office due to term limitations.

Boccieri previously served as the representative for Ohio House 61st District between 2001 and 2006 and was state senator for the 33rd district before Schiavoni.

He was appointed to the 59th district after the resignation of then state Rep. Ron Gerberry amid an ethics investigation.

Rulli, who has worked in various roles at his family’s grocery stores in Boardman and Austintown for the last 33 years, also served on the Leetonia school board for eight years.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com