Austintown police levy on November ballot
AUSTINTOWN — Township trustees are asking voters to approve a 3.2-mill police levy in November that will generate $1,990,583 annually.
Of that figure 0.8 mills is additional funding to offset state budget cuts to the township and 2.4 mills is replacement.
It would increase the annual cost to the owner of a $100,000 home from $51.92 to $112, if approved in November.
Jim Davis, township trustee chairman, said the police department provides services above and beyond what you would typically receive in other communities including services such as lock outs, vacation checks, heat safety checks and private property crashes.
