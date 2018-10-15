Agenda Tuesday
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District, 9 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St., Boardman.
Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
McDonald school board buildings and grounds committee, 7 p.m., work session, high-school library.
Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.
Poland Village City Council, 7 p.m., caucus, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.
