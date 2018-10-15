After report of Y'town fight, police arrest man with gun
YOUNGSTOWN — Police responding to a fight with weapons about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue arrested a man on a gun charge after they found a .40-caliber pistol in his waistband.
DiJonn Green, 25, of Fifth Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.
His brother Ronald Green, 22, was cited for possession of marijuana after police found marijuana in his pocket.
Police were called to the home for a fight with weapons and were told when they arrived that the brothers were arguing over money.
DiJonn had a gun but his brother did not. Officers asked for consent to search inside the home for a gun but that request was denied, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 10, 2017 midnight
YPD nets four guns, four arrests and one firearms citation
- September 28, 2018 10:52 a.m.
Y'town PD arrests pair after discovering drugs, cash, gun
- March 7, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Man flees cops, runs into door, gun falls out
- January 23, 2017 9:44 a.m.
City police nab 3 on gun charges over the weekend
- June 1, 2018 10:36 a.m.
Y'town PD arrest 4 on felony drug charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.