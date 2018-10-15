After report of Y'town fight, police arrest man with gun

YOUNGSTOWN — Police responding to a fight with weapons about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue arrested a man on a gun charge after they found a .40-caliber pistol in his waistband.

DiJonn Green, 25, of Fifth Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

His brother Ronald Green, 22, was cited for possession of marijuana after police found marijuana in his pocket.

Police were called to the home for a fight with weapons and were told when they arrived that the brothers were arguing over money.

DiJonn had a gun but his brother did not. Officers asked for consent to search inside the home for a gun but that request was denied, reports said.