3 deaths in Oklahoma fire 'definitely’ homicides
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say the deaths of three people whose bodies were found after a house fire in Oklahoma are being investigated as a triple homicide.
The fire broke out early Sunday at a home in north Tulsa. Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins tells the Tulsa World that the case is “definitely” a homicide, but he declined to give further details on what led police to reach that conclusion.
The Tulsa Fire Department says the state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the causes of death.
The victims’ names have not been released and no arrests have been announced.
