YPD investigates 13th homicide of 2018


October 14, 2018 at 1:44p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating the city's 13th homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death at about 3 a.m. today inside a car on the West Side.

Reports said Michael Jenkins, 40, was found in a car that had crashed into a tree in the 300 block of North Bon Air Avenue.

The car had several bullet holes in it, police said.

Police said they have no suspects as of now and that Jenkins had an extensive criminal record.

