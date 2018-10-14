2 city fire stations closed Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two Youngstown fire stations – No. 12 on McGuffey Road on the East Side and No. 9 on Midlothian Boulevard on the South Side – were temporarily closed Saturday.

The closings came on the heels of an announcement Friday that a downtown fire truck was being taken out of service.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Battalion Chief John Lightly said the closing of stations 12 and 9 is part of the rotating closures taking place because of staff injuries and sickness and the overtime budget crunch.

Lightly said the closures do slow the fire department’s response, but he said the average response times are still good.