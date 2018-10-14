LIMELIGHTS AND CAREER PATHS

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber recently announced the promotion of Guy Coviello to president of the Regional Chamber Foundation.

In this role, Coviello will oversee all facets of the 501(c)(3)-exempted supporting organization for the chamber.

The foundation has a long tradition of supporting many of the Valley’s economic development activities. In recent years, the foundation has built support to launch new programming in the areas of workforce development, commercial corridor updates and military affairs.

“As the foundation president, Guy will play a direct role in securing significant revenue, while actively identifying new business opportunities,” chamber President/CEO James Dignan said. “As a member of the regional chamber’s senior leadership team, the foundation president is responsible for leading a development program that consists of three major efforts: development operations, individual giving (including a robust digital program) and corporate giving.”

Coviello joined the chamber in 2014 as vice president of government affairs. He spearheaded the chamber’s Columbus Drive-In and Washington D.C. Fly-in events earlier this year, and in 2016 he led the chamber’s Victory for the Valley campaign, raising more than $300,000 to attract economic development site consultants, obtain more than $1.5 million in earned media and engage national leaders on public policy issues.

Before joining the chamber, Coviello was editor at the Tribune Chronicle, where he worked for nearly 30 years. He is a Youngstown State University graduate.

RECOGNITION

Merrill Lynch announced that financial adviser Katie Solvesky has been recognized on Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisers.

In all, 247 Merrill Lynch advisers are included on this year’s list.

“We believe Katie exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space,” said Steve VanSuch, resident director. “She demonstrates a commitment to helping clients achieve their most important life goals. We are proud to congratulate Katie on being named to this list.”

Advisers considered for this ranking were born in 1980 or later and have a minimum of four years’ relevant experience.

Solvesky lives in Boardman and has been part of Merrill Lynch’s Canfield office for 17 years.

MILESTONE

Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab Inc. is celebrating its 10th year serving Hubbard and surrounding communities, the company said in a news release.

Since 2008, Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab has been providing treatment for worker-compensation injuries, personal-injury cases and sports injuries, in addition to treating more common injuries such as low back and neck pain.

Dr. Michael Lyons, owner of Advanced Chiropractic, credited the local community with the success of the Hubbard location.

“Without the people of Trumbull County entrusting us to treat them, there’s obviously no way we would have ever been able to expand into an additional location a decade ago,” he said.

The Hubbard location is at 730 N. Main St.

Advanced Chiropractic has been serving the Mahoning Valley since 2001. In addition to Hubbard, it has locations in Boardman and Kinsman.