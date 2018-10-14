THE JOHN DOES & THE COMPANIES
Here are the identities of most of the unnamed companies and John Does in the Aug. 30 indictment that alleges a criminal enterprise related to Youngstown city government.
John Doe 1: Philip Beshara, ex-B&B Contractors and Developers president
John Doe 2: Stephen Garea, attorney
John Doe 3: Samuel DeCaria, ex-B&B employee controller
John Doe 4: NYO Property Group employee
John Doe 5: Owner of a business that performed services on Flats at Wick, Erie Terminal and Wick Tower projects
John Doe 6: Raymond Briya, former MS Consultants Inc. vice president
John Doe 7: Donald Augenstein, accountant
John Doe 8: Donald D’Andrea, ex-B&B Contractors and Development vice president
John Doe 9: Employee of Company 5 who submitted a false invoice in excess of $58,000 for the Wick Tower project to the state
Company 1: B&B Contractors and Development
Company 2: MS Consultants Inc.
Company 3: Stephen Garea’s law firm
Company 4: Donald J. Augenstein, CPA, Inc.
Company 5: A company that worked on Erie Terminal and Wick Tower projects
Company 6: A Mahoning County real-estate company
Source: Vindicator investigation
