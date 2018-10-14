Police: Bodies found in burned car were man, teen daughter
Associated Press
EAST CLEVELAND
Police say two badly burned bodies found in the back seat of a burning car near Cleveland were a man and his 14-year-old daughter.
East Cleveland police have identified the bodies found Wednesday as 39-year-old Paul Bradley and 14-year-old Paris Bradley. Police Cmdr. Scott Gardner says investigators believe the girl was tortured for information. Police haven’t specified what type of information.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says the girl died of gunshot wounds to the head with skull and brain injuries. Paul Bradley’s cause of death wasn’t released.
Police believe the two were taken from their home in Bedford, roughly 12 miles south of East Cleveland. Police found signs of a struggle in the ransacked home and all of its rooms covered in gasoline.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2018 3:06 p.m.
Police: 2 badly burned bodies found in car in E. Cleveland
- February 20, 2017 10:32 a.m.
UPDATE | Police investigate badly burned body in van on East Side
- February 18, 2018 3:59 p.m.
Body found burning in trash pile in Cleveland
- September 16, 2018 1:22 p.m.
Two found shot to death in front seat of car
- March 29, 2018 11:20 a.m.
Man charged in slaying of girlfriend found in Cleveland garbage can
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.