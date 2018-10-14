Options abound for large soon-to-be vacant Boardman plaza

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The news that Petco plans to close its store on U.S. Route 224 follows the shuttering earlier this year of the strip plaza’s other occupant, Toys “R” Us.

If the animal store closes as planned next month, the plaza at 317 Boardman-Poland Road – built in 1987 on nearly 6 acres – will be vacant. Mahoning County Auditor records indicate the property ownership transferred last month, at no cost, from Toys “R” Us to an LLC titled Tru Trust 2016.

So what are the prospects for the large commercial space?

That question has been asked across the country as Toys “R” Us vacated hundreds of stores, totaling an estimated 28.6 million square feet of retail space, earlier this year after its bankruptcy filing last September.

Coresight Research, a global retail think tank, reported the Toys “R” Us closures represented 21 percent of total store closures in the U.S. year to date as of June 29.

Looking at vacant Toys “R” Us spaces generally, Deborah Weinswig, Coresight founder and CEO, said there are a number of possible development paths for the buildings.

“The vacant Toys ‘R’ Us stores look set to be filled by a diverse array of tenants such as discount stores, health and wellness, specialty grocers, home improvement, furniture, arts and crafts and entertainment,” Weinswig said.

