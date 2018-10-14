Man killed, woman injured in stabbing

NILES

One man died at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren and a woman was wounded and hospitalized as the result of stabbing in the 300 block of Warren Avenue.

Police had a male suspect in custody in connection for questioning late Saturday. The stabbing took place about 5 p.m. Police did not release the names of the victims or the suspect.

Officer’s SUV is hit

BOARDMAN

A township police officer was checked for minor injuries Saturday at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital when his police SUV was hit by another vehicle at Western Reserve Road as the SUV, traveling east on Western Reserve with lights and sirens activated, went through state Route 164 on a red-light call.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the SUV was traveling east on Western Reserve about 11 a.m. and the vehicle that hit it was northbound on Route 164.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the driver of the second vehicle for failure to yield.

Closing for repairs

BRISTOL

Trumbull County Engineer is announcing the closing of Thompson Clark Road, north of state Route 88 and the Bristol No. 8 bridge, for bridge repairs from Wednesday through Nov. 16.

The recommended detour route is west on state Route 88, north on state Route 45 and east on Hyde Oakfield Road.