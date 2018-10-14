LA Chargers defeat Cleveland Browns 38-14

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams — and the veteran quarterback threw a block — and Melvin Gordon had three TD runs as the Los Angeles Chargers banged around Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns, 38-14 today.

The 36-year-old Rivers continued one of the best starts of his 15-year career, leading the Chargers (4-2) to their third straight win. Rivers finished 11 of 20 for 207 yards and had only one mistake, an interception midway through the fourth quarter.

San Diego did most of its damage on the ground with Gordon running for 132 yards and scoring on runs of 4, 10 and 11 yards.

Rivers and Williams connected on scoring plays of 45 and 29 yards in the first half, and Gordon’s 11-yard run put the Chargers up 35-6.

Mayfield’s third start as a pro was a rough one. The No. 1 overall pick was sacked five times, tweaked his ankle when he slid on a sideline marker and threw two interceptions.

The Browns (2-3-1) were blown out after playing five tight games — three going to overtime — and showed there’s still a long road ahead.