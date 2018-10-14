Insurance rates

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Insurance recently announced that the average rate changes in 2017 for the top 10 homeowners and private-passenger auto insurance groups in the state increased 1.5 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

“We are fortunate in Ohio to have among the lowest average insurance premiums for homeowners and auto insurance compared to the rest of the country,” said ODI Director Jillian Froment. “Ohio has a robust and competitive insurance market providing consumers many different product options to consider when selecting coverage.”

ODI said Ohio’s combined average premiums are $540 below the national average.

Ribbon cuttings

BOARDMAN

TLC Bridal & Formal will have a ribbon-cutting event at 10 a.m. Monday at 945 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 7, according to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The chamber announced a ribbon-cutting event for Kelly Warren & Associates, Realtors, will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Building H-1.

Grand opening

WARREN

Join the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center as it celebrates the grand opening of its shared resource lab at an event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

TBEIC is located at 125 W. Market St.

Attendees will learn about the new resources that will be available in the labs, tour the space, see equipment demos, meet the TBEIC staff, hear from client companies and local leaders and network with entrepreneurs, investors and corporate and government representatives.

Dinner and one drink are included in the registration fee. Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber members can use the code “partner” for 50 percent off admission.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-opening-gala-tech-belt-labs-tickets-48250131442.

New Walmart

LIBERTY

A ribbon cutting for a new Walmart Supercenter at 200 Goldie Road is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

SCORE event

YOUNGSTOWN

“Learning Lab: Practical Search Engine Optimization” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oak Hill Collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave., according to the Youngstown Business Incubator.

Joe Duncko, CEO of the Event Discovery Company, will go over practical tips, tricks and tools anyone can use to make their website appear higher in searches. A Q&A will follow the presentation.

The event is hosted by SCORE Youngstown.

Google appeals $5B EU fine in Android antitrust case

BRUSSELS

Google is appealing a record $5 billion antitrust fine by European Union authorities, who say the tech giant abused the dominance of its Android operating system to stifle competitors.

A company spokesman, Al Verney, confirmed last week that the company has filed its legal challenge with the General Court of the EU, the bloc’s second-highest court.

The EU’s executive Commission issued the fine in July after it found Google forced smartphone makers using Android to install the company’s search and browser apps. The company also paid big phone makers to exclusively pre-install the Google Search app.

Under the ruling, Google must take measures to fix the problem by the end of October or risk further fines.

Staff/wire reports