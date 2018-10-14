Former YSU athletic director Joe Malmisur dies

Former Youngstown State athletic director Joe Malmisur, 89, died early Sunday morning.

Malmisur, a Youngstown native and former East High School sports standout, is the man who hired a young Jim Tressel as the Penguins football coach prior to the 1986 season.

Tressel went on to coach YSU to four Division I-AA national championships in the 1990s and eventually became YSU's athletic director himself when Malmisur retired after 11 years in the position.

He is survived by his wife, Olga D., their children, Joseph and Martha, and eight grandchildren.

Malmisur was a 1946 graduate of East High School and 1951 graduate of Heidelberg College. He earned his Master's degree at Bowling Green.

Prior to coming to YSU in 1983, Malmisur was the football coach at Hiram College

Malmisur played football, basketball and baseball at East.

The Malmisur family has announce that calling hours will be from 4 p.m, to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rossi Brothers-Lellio Funeral Home on South Avenue. Services will take place Friday at Sacred Heart Church on Youngsrown's East Side.

