Flint Hills center highlighting the buffalo in exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan.

After a summer dedicated to the dinosaur, the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan is turning its attention to the buffalo.

“Bison: The Great American Icon,” a National Endowment of the Humanities-sponsored exhibit, opened to the public recently and runs through Jan. 13.

To coincide with the exhibit, the center is planning a celebration of National Bison Day on Nov. 3.

Center director Susan Adams told The Manhattan Mercury the exhibit highlights an animal that was historically significant in the Flint Hills and across the country.

The exhibit has displays showing the history of the bison and includes 27 quilts depicting the Flint Hills from the Konza Prairie Quilters Guild.

Detroit Institute of Arts expanding Asian galleries

DETROIT

Newly expanded galleries dedicated to Asian art will debut at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The art museum says the Nov. 4 opening of the galleries will feature special programs including a conversation with an artist and a concert.

The works will span thousands of years up to the present day in galleries of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Indian and Southeast Asian art, as well as a gallery for Buddhist art across Asia. They will include historical masterpieces and modern and contemporary art.

The galleries are in the museum’s Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing and will highlight objects and themes that represent diverse art forms, cultural practices and systems of belief.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort to make improvements

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.

The hot springs attraction at Glenwood Springs in northwest Colorado will undergo its first major makeover in a decade.

The 130-year-old Glenwood Hot Springs Resort announced an extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation of the west end of the property. The resort will begin adding new aquatic features, which will replace the old water slides and miniature golf course as well as the kiddie pool on the east end of the property.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports It will feature a new and integrated water park that will include an adventure river, interactive water features and more.

Officials say the adventure river will give visitors the feel of floating down a mountain creek, complete with lush landscape, cascading tiers and boulder features.

The project is scheduled to begin by this winter.

NOLA publicly unveiling slave market tour app

NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans is publicly unveiling a smartphone app tour of sites important to the slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries and historical markers developed with it.

The New Orleans Slave Trade Marker and App Project is affiliated with the city’s Tricentennial Commission.

It comes as Southern plantations and cities around the country are shining an unblinking light on slavery and racial violence.

The app has been available for about two months. It includes more than two hours of recorded descriptions and readings from interviews with and writings by former slaves.

Associated Press