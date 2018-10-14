Ex-FBI official says his book has been delayed by FBI review

WASHINGTON

Former FBI acting Director Andrew McCabe says his book has been delayed because of an FBI review, and he’s concerned he’s been singled out for what he calls “irregular unfair treatment.”

McCabe’s book was scheduled for release Dec. 4. He now says in a statement that it’ll come out in February.

McCabe says the “FBI’s review has taken far longer than they led me to believe it would.”

The book is titled “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

McCabe was fired in March for what the Justice Department called a lack of candor. He was known to have kept memos documenting conversations with officials, including President Donald Trump.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whitehead novel ‘Nickel Boys’ coming next July

NEW YORK

Colson Whitehead’s next novel after “The Underground Railroad” is another look at the country’s tragic past.

Doubleday announced Wednesday that Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys” is set in a brutal reform school in early 1960s Florida. The book is based on real events during the Jim Crow era, with students being beaten and sexually abused. The narrative centers on two students, one of whom believes in Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of nonviolent change and another who thinks the world is hopelessly rigged.

The book is scheduled for July 2019.

“The Underground Railroad,” published in 2016, was a surreal story of an escaped slave that won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award.

Associated Press