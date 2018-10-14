COLUMBIANA/TRUMBULL COURTS


October 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

COURTS

columbiana county

dissolutions asked

Jeremiah Frantz, of 263 East Pine St., Lisbon and Lindsay Frantz, of 2231 Sherwood Ave., East Liverpool.

dissolutions granted

Paul Johnson and Rhandi Johnson.

Steve Barr and Vicky Barr.

divorces asked

Julie Suehr, of 9265 S. Yuma Trail, Negley, v. Bruce Suehr, of 9018 S. Sarsi Cove, Negley.

Kenneth Hardy, of 25696 Buffalo Road, East Rochester v. Kelsey Hardy, of 1196 Mill St. SW, Canton.

James Rambo, of 2551 Lexington Ave., Salem, v. Sarah Rambo, of 278 W. Taggart, East Palestine.

divorces granted

April Curfman v. Brian Curfman.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA v. Robert L. Stoneburner Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Christine B. Gamble et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Rickie L. Nevinski et al, foreclosure.

Wilminton Trust NA v. Myrna Sue Wells et al, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Candy J. McKenzie, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mandi Morgan, default.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Tamisha L. Davis, default.

Kennedy Mall Inc. v. Mr. Kennedy LLC et al, default.

April M. Massett et al v. Jacqueline M. Brown, dismissed.

Kimberly Donegan v. Columbiana Foods Inc. et al, dismissed.

Roxanne Carter v. Ronald S. Nickell, dismissed.

Keith E. Bowser v. Jonathan E. Elwood et al, dismissed.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Greene Turtle Franchising Corp/ et al, dismissed.

Dale Soinski v. Michael L. Mullenax, dismissed.

Kenneth L. Foster v, Bennett Hudson et al, dismissed.

Garrick G. Krlich v. Kris Frye-Petrich, dismissed.

State v. Garry B. George, sentenced.

State v. David G. White, sentenced.

State v. Jacob Ansel, sentenced.

State v. William R. McConnel, sentenced.

State v. Shane R. Reese, sentenced.

Martha W. Lamson et al v. Elizabeth Barnes et al, settled.

Amy Lewis et al v. Amy Kenyon, settled.

John J. Stashinko v. Big Blue Trucking Inc. et al, dismissed.

Great West Casualty Company v. Covenant Transport Inc. et al, dismissed.

Monray J. Bell v. Carl D. Mathews Sr., dismissed.

divorces granted

Candice Beaumont v. Timothy Beaumont.

Christine A. Halula v. Thomas Halula.

Corinn Sanders v. Mem D. Sanders.

Kayla Alfred v. David Alfred.

Thomas Sutton v. Melissa Sutton.

Dissolutions granted

Nicholas Singelis II and Rebecca I. Farhat-Singelis.

Amber R. Greathouse amd William V. Greathouse III.

Doug Nemergut and Cynthia Nemergut.

Carrie A. Kibby and Timothy S. Kibby.

Adrienne Peterson and Jeffrey Peterson Jr.

Marissa D. Ruffner and Christopher A. Ruffner.

Terra Busco and David Busco.

Domestic cases dismissed

Tricia Williams v. Robert S. Bradley.

Megan Scutillo v. Nicholas R. Scutillo.

Melissa R. Stroud v. Edward D. Anderson Jr.

