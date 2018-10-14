Brown, Renacci to debate tonight on C-SPAN
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
The first of three planned debates in Ohio’s U.S. senate campaign is set for tonight.
Two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci
will meet at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. The election is Nov. 6.
C-SPAN plans to televise the debate live beginning at 6 tonight.
A second debate is planned in Columbus on Oct. 20, and a third and final debate will be Oct. 26 on the campus of Miami University in Oxford.
Renacci has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, whose administration urged Renacci to enter the Senate race after state Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out because of his wife’s health.
Renacci moved over from the governor’s race to challenge Brown, a longtime fixture in Ohio politics who some see as a potential 2020 national-ticket candidate.
