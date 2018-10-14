Blood Drives


October 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

TUESDAY

Lordstown High School, 1824 Salt Springs Road, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southern Local High School, 38095 state Route 39, Salineville, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

iHeartmedia, 7461 South Avenue, Boardman, 1 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

