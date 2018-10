Agenda Monday

Hubbard School board, 5:30 p.m. work session, followed by regular session at 7, board room, 108 Orchard Ave., Hubbard.

Lakeview School board, 6 p.m., high school media center, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., caucus; 7 p.m., public meeting, township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., special meeting, Lordstown Administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW, Lordstown.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board program and policy committee, 5 p.m., regular, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, Suite 201, Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners Record Commission, 1:30 p.m., administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom board of directors, 1p.m., classroom at Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St.,Boardman.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., work session, Poland McKinley Connector.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 4 p.m., governing board, Conference Room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

