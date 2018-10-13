‘Women of Tod Cemetery Tour’ scheduled Oct. 28

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours presents “The Women of Tod Cemetery Tour” beginning at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the history cemetery at 2200 Belmont Ave.

The tour will look at and recognize the grave sites of five prominent Mahoning Valley women, including Edna Pincham, who died in 2009.

Pincham was the first woman and black person to be named to the Youngstown mayor’s cabinet, serving 12 years as then-Mayor Patrick Ungaro’s administrative aide. She also was the first black woman elected to the city’s school board, serving on it for 16 years. Pincham was the first and only black woman to run for mayor of Youngstown.

The tour also will include a tribute to George Wydell Jones Jr., a member of the doo-wop group The Edsels and writer of the 1950s’ classic “Rama Lama Ding Dong.”

For information, contact Steffon Jones at 330-259-2091.